|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Joliet
|51
|40
|.560
|1½
|Lake Erie
|46
|46
|.500
|7
|Schaumburg
|44
|48
|.478
|9
|Traverse City
|42
|49
|.462
|10½
|Windy City
|40
|52
|.435
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|49
|43
|.533
|—
|Florence
|48
|44
|.522
|1
|Evansville
|48
|44
|.522
|1
|Normal
|47
|44
|.516
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|Gateway
|37
|56
|.398
|12½
___
Florence 5, Normal 1
Windy City at Lake Erie, ppd.
Joliet at Traverse City, cancelled
Washington 8, Schaumburg 6
River City 5, Southern Illinois 2
Evansville 10, Gateway 6
Traverse City 8, Joliet 0
Normal 2, Florence 1
Joliet 5, Traverse City 4
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
