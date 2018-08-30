Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 30, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 53 39 .576
Joliet 52 41 .559
Lake Erie 46 47 .495
Schaumburg 44 48 .478 9
Traverse City 43 50 .462 10½
Windy City 41 52 .441 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 49 43 .533
Florence 49 44 .527 ½
Evansville 48 44 .522 1
Normal 47 45 .511 2
Southern Illinois 46 46 .500 3
Gateway 37 56 .398 12½

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 2

Traverse City 5, Joliet 4

Florence 3, Normal 1

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 0

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

