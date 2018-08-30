Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fulse rushes for pair of 77-yard TDs in Wagner’s 40-23 win

August 30, 2018 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Fulse rushed 20 times for a career-high 271 yards and three touchdowns, including two 77-yarders, and Wagner opened its season with a 40-23 victory over Bowie State Thursday night.

Incumbent Luke Massei, who won a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job over a pair of graduate transfers, added 134 yards passing, including a 55-yard TD to Denzel Knight to open the scoring. Cam Gill blocked a punt and returned it 28 yards for a TD and Eric Silvester kicked a field goal to get the Seahawks off to a 17-0 lead.

Fulse, the No. 4 FCS rusher last season, scored twice in the second quarter that ended with Wagner ahead 31-13.

The Division-II Bulldogs got within 31-23 early in the fourth quarter before Fulse rushed for his third touchdown and Gill added a safety on a sack of Amir Hall.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hall was 30 of 47 for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech