Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Galaxy-Sounders, Sums

August 18, 2018 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 0 0—0
Seattle 2 3—5

First half_1, Seattle, Marshall, 2 (Lodeiro), 3rd minute. 2, Seattle, Shipp, 2 (Svensson), 18th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Carrasco, 1, (own goal), 50th. 4, Seattle, Roldan, 3 (Shipp), 59th. 5, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2, 67th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Referee_Mark Geiger. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_David Gantar.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A_44,213 (44,213)

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Ashley Cole, Rolf Feltscher (Chris Pontius, 57th), Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 73rd), Servando Carrasco, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Bradford Jamieson IV, 63rd); Ola Kamara.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Osvaldo Alonso (Will Bruin, 62nd), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Victor Rodriguez, 60th), Gustav Svensson (Alex Roldan, 84th); Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech