George Mason professor retires amid sex harassment claims

August 20, 2018
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A George Mason University communications professor has retired after being accused of sexually harassing a student in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking.

The Washington Post reports that Peter Pober had faced termination proceedings before he retired in May from his position at the public university in northern Virginia.

A student who graduated in the spring filed a Title IX harassment complaint with the university after the incident in February. Documents show the school concluded Pober violated university policy.

Pober told the newspaper that he had an “inappropriate conversation” with a student on a school trip, but he denied “several of the allegations regarding the content of that conversation.”

The graduate’s accusations prompted other students to come forward and say they had been harassed by Pober.

