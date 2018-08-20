Giants 2, Mets 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Panik 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Posey c
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Belt 1b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|d-Hernandez ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hanson lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.280
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.068
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d’Arnaud 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|48
|2
|8
|1
|2
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Jackson cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Flores 1b
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Reyes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Mesoraco c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|b-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|f-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|D.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Reinheimer lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Conforto ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Totals
|46
|1
|8
|1
|4
|12
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|8
|2
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
|8
|3
a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-singled for Wheeler in the 7th. c-singled for Reinheimer in the 7th. d-grounded out for Duggar in the 10th. e-grounded out for Melancon in the 10th. f-lined out for Blevins in the 10th. g-flied out for Bashlor in the 13th.
E_Crawford (10), Holland (2), Rosario (11), D.Smith (2), Bashlor (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 10. 2B_Longoria (20), Hanson (16), Flores (23). RBIs_Hanson (35), Flores (47). SB_McCutchen (11). CS_Jackson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Holland 2, Pence 2); New York 5 (Jackson, Flores, Bautista, Reyes 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 12; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Rosario, Bautista. GIDP_Rosario, Bautista.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Posey, Panik).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|102
|3.75
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.79
|Watson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.15
|Melancon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.73
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.96
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.06
|Law, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|35
|7.42
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|113
|3.63
|Gsellman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.67
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.55
|Sewald
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.74
|Zamora
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Bashlor, L, 0-2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.86
Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Zamora 1-0. WP_Moronta, Bashlor.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_4:20. A_24,811 (41,922).
