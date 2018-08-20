Giants 2, Mets 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .257 Panik 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Posey c 6 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 2 .266 Belt 1b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259 d-Hernandez ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Hanson lf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .280 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .068 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d’Arnaud 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 48 2 8 1 2 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .246 Jackson cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Flores 1b 6 0 3 1 0 0 .275 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .229 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .202 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Reyes 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Mesoraco c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .186 b-McNeil ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 f-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — D.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Reinheimer lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .273 c-Conforto ph-lf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Totals 46 1 8 1 4 12

San Francisco 000 000 100 000 1—2 8 2 New York 100 000 000 000 0—1 8 3

a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-singled for Wheeler in the 7th. c-singled for Reinheimer in the 7th. d-grounded out for Duggar in the 10th. e-grounded out for Melancon in the 10th. f-lined out for Blevins in the 10th. g-flied out for Bashlor in the 13th.

E_Crawford (10), Holland (2), Rosario (11), D.Smith (2), Bashlor (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 10. 2B_Longoria (20), Hanson (16), Flores (23). RBIs_Hanson (35), Flores (47). SB_McCutchen (11). CS_Jackson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Holland 2, Pence 2); New York 5 (Jackson, Flores, Bautista, Reyes 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 12; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Rosario, Bautista. GIDP_Rosario, Bautista.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Posey, Panik).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 5 4 1 1 1 5 102 3.75 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.79 Watson 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.15 Melancon 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.73 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96 Moronta 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.06 Law, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 1 35 7.42 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 5 1 1 1 10 113 3.63 Gsellman 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.67 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.55 Sewald 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.74 Zamora 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Bashlor, L, 0-2 2 1 1 0 1 0 22 3.86

Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Zamora 1-0. WP_Moronta, Bashlor.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_4:20. A_24,811 (41,922).

