Giants 2, Mets 1

August 20, 2018 11:43 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Panik 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Posey c 6 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 2 .266
Belt 1b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259
d-Hernandez ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Hanson lf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .280
Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .068
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d’Arnaud 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Totals 48 2 8 1 2 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .246
Jackson cf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Flores 1b 6 0 3 1 0 0 .275
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 1 3 .229
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .202
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Reyes 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Mesoraco c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .186
b-McNeil ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
f-Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Reinheimer lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .273
c-Conforto ph-lf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Totals 46 1 8 1 4 12
San Francisco 000 000 100 000 1—2 8 2
New York 100 000 000 000 0—1 8 3

a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-singled for Wheeler in the 7th. c-singled for Reinheimer in the 7th. d-grounded out for Duggar in the 10th. e-grounded out for Melancon in the 10th. f-lined out for Blevins in the 10th. g-flied out for Bashlor in the 13th.

E_Crawford (10), Holland (2), Rosario (11), D.Smith (2), Bashlor (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, New York 10. 2B_Longoria (20), Hanson (16), Flores (23). RBIs_Hanson (35), Flores (47). SB_McCutchen (11). CS_Jackson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Holland 2, Pence 2); New York 5 (Jackson, Flores, Bautista, Reyes 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 12; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Rosario, Bautista. GIDP_Rosario, Bautista.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Posey, Panik).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland 5 4 1 1 1 5 102 3.75
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.79
Watson 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.15
Melancon 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.73
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.96
Moronta 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.06
Law, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 1 35 7.42
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 5 1 1 1 10 113 3.63
Gsellman 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.67
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.55
Sewald 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.74
Zamora 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Bashlor, L, 0-2 2 1 1 0 1 0 22 3.86

Holland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Zamora 1-0. WP_Moronta, Bashlor.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_4:20. A_24,811 (41,922).

