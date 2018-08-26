Listen Live Sports

Giants 3, Rangers 1

August 26, 2018 6:52 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .266
Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Profar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
c-Choo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
d-Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Gallardo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 8
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Pence lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Hundley c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Duggar cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .259
Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 4 2 3 6
Texas 001 000 000—1 5 0
San Francisco 100 200 00x—3 4 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-lined out for Watson in the 7th. c-singled for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. d-struck out for Tocci in the 9th. e-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Andrus (17), Mazara (18). 3B_Longoria (3), Duggar (1). RBIs_Andrus (27), Duggar 2 (15). S_Tocci, Gallardo.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 3, Beltre, Profar); San Francisco 1 (Holland). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 2.

GIDP_Panik.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo, L, 7-3 5 4 3 3 3 3 79 6.01
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.75
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.59
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.55
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland, W, 7-8 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 96 3.65
Watson, H, 27 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.73
Moronta, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.15
Melancon, S, 3-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.83

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 2-0. HBP_Holland (Mazara). PB_Kiner-Falefa (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:35. A_39,260 (41,915).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

