...

Giants 5, Rangers 3

August 25, 2018 7:27 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281
Odor 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .274
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Profar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
e-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Tocci cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
f-Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266
M.Perez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gallo ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Totals 31 3 6 3 5 7
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .247
Hundley c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .241
Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .263
d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257
d-Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Duggar cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .079
b-Pence ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 8 5 3 9
Texas 000 000 030—3 6 0
San Francisco 400 000 10x—5 8 1

a-grounded out for M.Perez in the 6th. b-homered for Suarez in the 7th. c-reached on error for Moore in the 8th. d-struck out for d’Arnaud in the 8th. e-struck out for Guzman in the 9th. f-walked for Tocci in the 9th. g-flied out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Slater (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCutchen (27). HR_Odor (17), off Strickland; Crawford (12), off M.Perez; Pence (2), off Moore. RBIs_Odor 3 (59), Longoria (45), Crawford 3 (49), Pence (18). SB_Hundley (1), Slater (5). CS_Odor (11). SF_Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Profar, C.Perez 2); San Francisco 4 (Belt, Duggar 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Chirinos, Tocci.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt), (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Perez, L, 2-6 5 5 4 4 1 4 79 6.95
Moore 2 1 1 1 2 3 41 6.95
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.73
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, W, 5-9 7 3 0 0 3 5 106 4.42
Strickland 1 2 3 0 0 0 20 2.97
Smith, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 28 1.84
Melancon, S, 2-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 3-0. WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_40,287 (41,915).

