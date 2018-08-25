Giants 5, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Profar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|e-Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Tocci cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|f-Kiner-Falefa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|M.Perez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Robinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gallo ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-C.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|5
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Hundley c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|d’Arnaud 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|d-Hanson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Suarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|b-Pence ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|Texas
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|10x—5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for M.Perez in the 6th. b-homered for Suarez in the 7th. c-reached on error for Moore in the 8th. d-struck out for d’Arnaud in the 8th. e-struck out for Guzman in the 9th. f-walked for Tocci in the 9th. g-flied out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Slater (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCutchen (27). HR_Odor (17), off Strickland; Crawford (12), off M.Perez; Pence (2), off Moore. RBIs_Odor 3 (59), Longoria (45), Crawford 3 (49), Pence (18). SB_Hundley (1), Slater (5). CS_Odor (11). SF_Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Profar, C.Perez 2); San Francisco 4 (Belt, Duggar 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Chirinos, Tocci.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt), (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Perez, L, 2-6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|79
|6.95
|Moore
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|41
|6.95
|Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.73
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 5-9
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|106
|4.42
|Strickland
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.97
|Smith, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|1.84
|Melancon, S, 2-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 3-0. WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:08. A_40,287 (41,915).
