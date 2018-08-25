Giants 5, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Odor 2b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .274 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Profar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 e-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Tocci cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 f-Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266 M.Perez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gallo ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-C.Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Totals 31 3 6 3 5 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .247 Hundley c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .241 Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .263 d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257 d-Hanson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Duggar cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .079 b-Pence ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .224 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 8 5 3 9

Texas 000 000 030—3 6 0 San Francisco 400 000 10x—5 8 1

a-grounded out for M.Perez in the 6th. b-homered for Suarez in the 7th. c-reached on error for Moore in the 8th. d-struck out for d’Arnaud in the 8th. e-struck out for Guzman in the 9th. f-walked for Tocci in the 9th. g-flied out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Slater (1). LOB_Texas 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_McCutchen (27). HR_Odor (17), off Strickland; Crawford (12), off M.Perez; Pence (2), off Moore. RBIs_Odor 3 (59), Longoria (45), Crawford 3 (49), Pence (18). SB_Hundley (1), Slater (5). CS_Odor (11). SF_Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Profar, C.Perez 2); San Francisco 4 (Belt, Duggar 3). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen. GIDP_Chirinos, Tocci.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt), (Crawford, d’Arnaud, Belt).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Perez, L, 2-6 5 5 4 4 1 4 79 6.95 Moore 2 1 1 1 2 3 41 6.95 Martin 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.73 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, W, 5-9 7 3 0 0 3 5 106 4.42 Strickland 1 2 3 0 0 0 20 2.97 Smith, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 28 1.84 Melancon, S, 2-6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 3-0. WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:08. A_40,287 (41,915).

