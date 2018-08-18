Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants activate Strickland, shift Sandoval to 60-day DL

August 18, 2018 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have activated reliever Hunter Strickland from the 60-day disabled list.

Strickland broke his pinkie finger on his right hand when he punched a door in frustration after a blown save against Miami on June 18. He is 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 13 saves in 34 games.

Strickland takes the roster spot of rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday after he strained his right hamstring during a brawl with the Dodgers on Tuesday. Infielder Pablo Sandoval, who is out with a strained right hamstring, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday to open a 40-man roster spot.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech