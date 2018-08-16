Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants rookie Rodriguez goes on DL with hamstring injury

August 16, 2018 11:11 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed standout rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Right-hander Casey Kelly is now scheduled to start Friday in the series opener against the Reds. The move is retroactive to Monday, then Rodriguez was injured during a scrum between the Giants and Dodgers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The team says he suffered a Grade 1 strain.

Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 outings with 12 starts this season. The Giants have gone 9-3 in his starting outings.

Kelly (0-1, 1.42 ERA) pitched five scoreless innings of relief Saturday against Pittsburgh in his first major league appearance since 2016 then took the loss Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

