Gillman, Hammer selected to US World Amateur Team

August 19, 2018 7:50 pm
 
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (AP) — Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kristen Gillman was selected Sunday to represent the United States in the World Amateur Team Championships.

Gillman, the 20-year-old Alabama star from Austin, Texas, will be joined on the women’s team by Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho of Westminster, Colorado, and UCLA’s Lilia Vu of Fountain Valley, California.

U.S. Amateur semifinalist Cole Hammer of Houston was selected to the men’s team with Collin Morikawa of La Canada Flintridge, California, and Justin Suh of San Jose, California. Hammer will be a freshman at Texas, Morikawa a senior at California, and Suh a junior at Southern California.

The event is set for Carton House Golf Club near Dublin, Ireland, with the women playing Aug. 29-Sept. 1 and the men Sept. 5-8.

