Goalkeeper Subasic retires from Croatia’s national team

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Danijel Subasic says he is retiring from international soccer, becoming the third Croatian player that reached the World Cup final to leave the national team.

The 33-year-old Subasic joins defender Vedran Corluka and striker Mario Mandzukic in calling it quits.

Subasic says “the time has come to say farewell to my favorite jersey after 10 years with the national team.”

He says he made the decision to retire before the World Cup, adding that playing in the final was his dream.

Advertisement

Subasic, who plays for French club Monaco, made 44 appearances for his country.

Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.