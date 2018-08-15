Listen Live Sports

Gray scores career-high 26, Sparks beat Liberty 74-66

August 15, 2018 12:47 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 74-66 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles (19-13) is tied with Connecticut for the fourth playoff spot — with the Sun holding the tiebreaker. The teams face off Sunday to end the regular reason.

Candace Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Sparks. She passed Swin Cash for 11th on the WNBA career rebounding list with 2,530.

Los Angeles took a 67-61 lead with 6:08 remaining but didn’t make its next field goal until Ogwumike’s layup at 1:46. Gray sank a pullup jumper, beating the shot clock, to make it 72-66 with 44.2 seconds to go and New York turned it over on its next possession.

Tina Charles had 21 points and seven rebounds for New York (7-24). Kia Vaughn added 11 points and Bria Hartley had 10.

