Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies sign former Wake Forest center Doral Moore

August 30, 2018 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent. The 21-year-old Moore appeared in 92 games over his three-year college career.

__

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech