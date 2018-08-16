Listen Live Sports

Gruden calls off Raiders’ final practice of training camp

August 16, 2018 2:50 pm
 
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gruden called off practice Thursday, ending his first training camp back with the Oakland Raiders a day earlier than originally planned.

No reason was given for the change, which caught a few people by surprise. A DJ who plays music during the workouts was setting up his equipment as usual and a handful of fans showed up, only to be turned back at the security gates.

Instead of going through a light practice, as is customary on the final day of training camp, players rushed to pack their bags and sped out to make the 60-mile drive south to the team’s headquarters in Alameda.

The switch gives the players an extra day of rest before Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams also meet in the season-opener Sept. 10.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

