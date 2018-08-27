Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cardinals (Cardinals) 40 16 .714 — Astros (Astros) 27 28 .491 12½ Marlins (Marlins) 25 31 .446 15 Mets (Mets) 24 31 .436 15½ Nationals (Nationals) 23 33 .411 17 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Phillies East (Phillies) 30 24 .556 — Tigers East (Tigers) 26 28 .481 4 Braves (Braves) 22 32 .407 8 Yankees East (Yankees) 19 35 .352 11 Northwest Division W L Pct. GB Tigers West (Tigers) 37 16 .698 — Phillies West (Phillies) 30 24 .556 7½ Pirates (Pirates) 27 25 .519 9½ Yankees West (Yankees) 25 27 .481 11½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 24 29 .453 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Red Sox (Red Sox) 33 22 .600 — Rays (Rays) 33 23 .589 ½ Twins (Twins) 32 24 .571 1½ Orioles (Orioles) 13 42 .236 20

Sunday’s Games

Tigers West 3, Red Sox 2, 11 innings

Cardinals 4, Phillies East 1

Monday’s Games

Cardinals at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, 12 p.m.

