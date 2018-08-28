Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|27
|28
|.491
|12½
|Marlins (Marlins)
|25
|31
|.446
|15
|Mets (Mets)
|24
|31
|.436
|15½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|26
|28
|.481
|4
|Braves (Braves)
|22
|32
|.407
|8
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|19
|35
|.352
|11
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|30
|24
|.556
|7½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|27
|25
|.519
|9½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|25
|27
|.481
|11½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|24
|29
|.453
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Rays (Rays)
|33
|23
|.589
|½
|Twins (Twins)
|32
|24
|.571
|1½
|Orioles (Orioles)
|13
|42
|.236
|20
___
Tigers West 1, Cardinals 0
Tigers West at Cardinals, 12 p.m.
TBD at TBD, 12 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.