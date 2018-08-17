Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hammer, Hovland set up semifinal match at US Amateur

August 17, 2018 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Texas teen Cole Hammer and Norway’s Viktor Hovland advanced Friday at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Amateur to set up a semifinal match.

Hammer, the 18-year-old Houston player headed to the University of Texas this fall, beat England’s Alex Fitzpatrick 3 and 2. Hammer has won 13 straight matches, including his Western Amateur victory.

Hovland, a junior at Oklahoma State, had his second straight 7-and-6 victory, routing Austin Squires of Union, Kentucky.

UCLA sophomore Devon Bling of Ridgecrest and Stanford senior Isaiah Salinda of South San Francisco will meet in an all-California match in the other semifinal. Bling beat Davis Riley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 1 up, and Salinda edged Will Gordon of Davidson, North Carolina, 2 and 1.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech