Hansen scores 1st goal of season in 87th, Crew tie Fire 1-1

August 23, 2018 10:02 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute and the Columbus Crew tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 on Thursday night.

Columbus (11-8-7) is 1-4-1 in its last six road matches. Chicago (6-15-6) ended its longest losing streak in franchise history at eight games.

Hansen had a deflected cross fall to his feet at the penalty spot and curled in an easy finish. He hadn’t scored since his MLS debut on March 25, 2017.

Nemanja Nikolic scored his 12th goal of the season for Chicago in the 67th minute. He raced to a poorly paced back-pass and sent home a breakaway shot for his fourth goal in the last four games against Columbus.

Chicago lost its first game of the season when scoring the opening goal, going 6-1-2.

