Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harbaugh doesn’t expect Michigan players to be suspended

August 13, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he doesn’t expect any of his players to be suspended for selling shoes.

Harbaugh told reporters Monday night all team issued-shoes of current players have been accounted for by the school.

Harbaugh says many former players and some former assistant coaches had access to the shoes that have been sold on the secondary market.

North Carolina announced last week that 13 football players will miss games while serving suspensions for selling team-issued shoes. The school reported the secondary NCAA violations.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Michigan requires its athletes to sign and return forms acknowledging that any sale of team shoes or apparel will jeopardize their eligibility. Michigan’s equipment staff writes names and numbers on shoes given to athletes, who don’t get shoe boxes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech