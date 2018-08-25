Listen Live Sports

Idaho State athletic director placed on administrative leave

August 25, 2018 5:23 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State athletic director Jeff Tingey has been placed on administrative leave by the school, but no reason was given.

The school says President Kevin Satterlee felt it was in the best interest of the university to place Tingey on administrative leave.

The Idaho State Journal said Tingey will continue to receive his $150,000 annual salary until his contract expires in June 2019.

Tingey declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper.

Idaho State University spokesman Stuart Summers says the school is not considering any disciplinary action against Tingey.

Tingey has been the school’s athletic director since 2009.

