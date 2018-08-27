Illinois names senior AJ Bush starting quarterback

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Senior transfer AJ Bush will start at quarterback for Illinois in its season opener Saturday at home against Kent State.

Coach Lovie Smith says he chose Bush primarily because of his work on the practice field and his leadership skills.

The 6-4, 225-pound Bush transferred to Illinois from Virginia Tech, where he played in five games last year, completing seven of 11 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. He previously played for Iowa Western Community College.

Bush will be backed up by sophomore Cam Thomas, last year’s starter, and Matt Robinson, a promising three-star freshman recruit.

