Indians 10, Reds 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 2 1 .294 Brantley lf 6 2 3 1 0 1 .300 Ramirez 3b 5 2 3 3 1 1 .301 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Cabrera rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .250 1-Guyer pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .199 Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .228 Gomes c 5 0 3 1 0 0 .247 Allen cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Clevinger p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Diaz ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .550 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Otero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 45 10 18 10 3 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Herrera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .303 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lorenzen rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .243 Williams cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Casali 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .239 Bailey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Dixon rf-p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .185 Totals 36 3 10 3 6 9

Cleveland 002 007 100—10 18 0 Cincinnati 010 010 010— 3 10 1

a-doubled for Clevinger in the 6th. b-struck out for Miller in the 7th. c-grounded out for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

E_Peraza (14). LOB_Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 12. 2B_Brantley (29), Alonso (17), Kipnis (21), Gomes 2 (20), Diaz (1), Votto (24), Dixon (2). HR_Ramirez (35), off Bailey; Barnhart (8), off Clevinger; Gennett (18), off Clevinger; Casali (3), off Ramirez. RBIs_Brantley (63), Ramirez 3 (87), Cabrera 2 (17), Kipnis 2 (49), Gomes (37), Diaz (5), Gennett (69), Barnhart (38), Casali (8). SB_Allen (9), Ervin (2). CS_Lindor (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley 2, Cabrera, Allen 2, Guyer); Cincinnati 7 (Suarez 3, Williams 3, Bailey). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 9.

GIDP_Ervin.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 8-7 5 5 2 2 6 4 101 3.38 Miller 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.26 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.37 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.55 Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 5.61 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, L, 1-10 5 1-3 10 5 5 2 5 102 6.33 Dixon 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Garrett 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 16 4.14 Peralta 1 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.71 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-2. WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:24. A_20,607 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.