Indians 10, Reds 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Brantley lf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.301
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Guyer pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Allen cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Clevinger p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.550
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Otero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|45
|10
|18
|10
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lorenzen rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.243
|Williams cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ervin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Casali 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Bailey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Dixon rf-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|6
|9
|Cleveland
|002
|007
|100—10
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|010—
|3
|10
|1
a-doubled for Clevinger in the 6th. b-struck out for Miller in the 7th. c-grounded out for Perez in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.
E_Peraza (14). LOB_Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 12. 2B_Brantley (29), Alonso (17), Kipnis (21), Gomes 2 (20), Diaz (1), Votto (24), Dixon (2). HR_Ramirez (35), off Bailey; Barnhart (8), off Clevinger; Gennett (18), off Clevinger; Casali (3), off Ramirez. RBIs_Brantley (63), Ramirez 3 (87), Cabrera 2 (17), Kipnis 2 (49), Gomes (37), Diaz (5), Gennett (69), Barnhart (38), Casali (8). SB_Allen (9), Ervin (2). CS_Lindor (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Brantley 2, Cabrera, Allen 2, Guyer); Cincinnati 7 (Suarez 3, Williams 3, Bailey). RISP_Cleveland 6 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 9.
GIDP_Ervin.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Alonso).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 8-7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|6
|4
|101
|3.38
|Miller
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.26
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.37
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.55
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.61
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 1-10
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|2
|5
|102
|6.33
|Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Garrett
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|16
|4.14
|Peralta
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|5.71
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-2. WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:24. A_20,607 (42,319).
