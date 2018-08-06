Indians 10, Twins 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 a-Adrianza ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293 b-Field ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Sano 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .215 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Cave cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .165 Totals 30 0 3 0 3 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .295 Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .296 1-Davis pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Ramirez 3b 1 0 0 1 2 0 .300 2-Gonzalez pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .307 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .233 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Martin cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .222 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .162 Guyer rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .208 Totals 32 10 11 10 6 5

Minnesota 000 000 000— 0 3 1 Cleveland 200 401 30x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Mauer in the 8th. b-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 7th. 2-ran for Ramirez in the 7th.

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco (7), R.Perez (5). HR_Alonso (19), off Gibson; Guyer (6), off Gibson; Kipnis (11), off Belisle; Encarnacion (25), off Belisle. RBIs_Ramirez (83), Encarnacion 4 (80), Alonso (65), Kipnis (45), R.Perez (8), Guyer 2 (22). SB_Forsythe (3), Lindor (17), Brantley (7). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Kepler); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Encarnacion). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Morrison, Encarnacion, Brantley. GIDP_R.Perez, Guyer.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer), (Forsythe, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 5-9 5 7 6 4 3 3 95 3.60 Belisle 2 3 4 4 3 2 48 7.71 Garver 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 11-6 6 3 0 0 3 11 112 2.25 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.42 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.53 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.93

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:52. A_18,620 (35,225).

