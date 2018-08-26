Listen Live Sports

Indians 12, Royals 5

August 26, 2018 5:42 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 0 1 .286
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 1 0 .301
Ramirez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Encarnacion dh 4 2 1 2 1 2 .231
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Diaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Cabrera rf 2 4 2 1 3 0 .280
Kipnis 2b 5 3 4 4 0 0 .223
Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
R.Perez c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .154
G.Allen cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .254
Totals 39 12 13 11 7 6
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .307
Gordon rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
S.Perez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .233
Duda 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .242
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
O’Hearn lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214
Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .185
Butera c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Totals 36 5 9 5 1 10
Cleveland 000 502 122—12 13 1
Kansas City 100 102 010— 5 9 1

E_Ramirez (8), Duda (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alonso (18), Kipnis (22), G.Allen (6), Merrifield (35), Gordon (16), Escobar (19). HR_Encarnacion (28), off Newberry; Kipnis (12), off Maurer; Merrifield (10), off Bieber; S.Perez (23), off Bieber; Duda (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (78), Encarnacion 2 (87), Cabrera (27), Kipnis 4 (53), G.Allen 2 (13), Merrifield (47), S.Perez (65), Duda 3 (48). SB_Kipnis (6). S_R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Brantley 2, Ramirez, G.Allen); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield 2, Phillips). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Butera, S.Perez. LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Butera.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso); Kansas City 1 (Duda).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 7 84 4.52
O.Perez, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.17
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.65
Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.38
C.Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.42
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-4 4 5 5 5 3 4 79 4.86
Smith 2 2-3 5 3 3 2 2 54 6.53
McCarthy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.47
Newberry 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.86
Maurer 1 1 2 2 1 0 24 8.64

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:08. A_18,575 (37,903).

