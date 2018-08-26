Indians 12, Royals 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 6 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 1 0 .301 Ramirez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Encarnacion dh 4 2 1 2 1 2 .231 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Diaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Cabrera rf 2 4 2 1 3 0 .280 Kipnis 2b 5 3 4 4 0 0 .223 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 R.Perez c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .154 G.Allen cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .254 Totals 39 12 13 11 7 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .307 Gordon rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 S.Perez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .233 Duda 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .242 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 O’Hearn lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .185 Butera c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Totals 36 5 9 5 1 10

Cleveland 000 502 122—12 13 1 Kansas City 100 102 010— 5 9 1

E_Ramirez (8), Duda (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alonso (18), Kipnis (22), G.Allen (6), Merrifield (35), Gordon (16), Escobar (19). HR_Encarnacion (28), off Newberry; Kipnis (12), off Maurer; Merrifield (10), off Bieber; S.Perez (23), off Bieber; Duda (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (78), Encarnacion 2 (87), Cabrera (27), Kipnis 4 (53), G.Allen 2 (13), Merrifield (47), S.Perez (65), Duda 3 (48). SB_Kipnis (6). S_R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Brantley 2, Ramirez, G.Allen); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield 2, Phillips). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Butera, S.Perez. LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Butera.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso); Kansas City 1 (Duda).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 8-2 5 1-3 6 4 4 0 7 84 4.52 O.Perez, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.17 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.65 Miller 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.38 C.Allen 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.42 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-4 4 5 5 5 3 4 79 4.86 Smith 2 2-3 5 3 3 2 2 54 6.53 McCarthy 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.47 Newberry 1 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.86 Maurer 1 1 2 2 1 0 24 8.64

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:08. A_18,575 (37,903).

