Indians 12, Royals 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.231
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Diaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cabrera rf
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.280
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.223
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|R.Perez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.154
|G.Allen cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|39
|12
|13
|11
|7
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Gordon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|S.Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|O’Hearn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Butera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|000
|502
|122—12
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|102
|010—
|5
|9
|1
E_Ramirez (8), Duda (3). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alonso (18), Kipnis (22), G.Allen (6), Merrifield (35), Gordon (16), Escobar (19). HR_Encarnacion (28), off Newberry; Kipnis (12), off Maurer; Merrifield (10), off Bieber; S.Perez (23), off Bieber; Duda (13), off Bieber. RBIs_Lindor 2 (78), Encarnacion 2 (87), Cabrera (27), Kipnis 4 (53), G.Allen 2 (13), Merrifield (47), S.Perez (65), Duda 3 (48). SB_Kipnis (6). S_R.Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Brantley 2, Ramirez, G.Allen); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield 2, Phillips). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Butera, S.Perez. LIDP_Ramirez. GIDP_Butera.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso); Kansas City 1 (Duda).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 8-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|84
|4.52
|O.Perez, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.17
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.65
|Miller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.38
|C.Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.42
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|79
|4.86
|Smith
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|54
|6.53
|McCarthy
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.47
|Newberry
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Maurer
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|8.64
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0. WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:08. A_18,575 (37,903).
