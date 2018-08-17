Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Orioles 1

August 17, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Mancini lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .164
Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .245
1-Gentry pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Joseph c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215
Totals 32 1 4 1 3 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Brantley lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .301
Ramirez 3b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .303
Diaz dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Totals 27 2 6 2 4 3
Baltimore 000 000 010—1 4 0
Cleveland 200 000 00x—2 6 1

1-ran for Nunez in the 9th.

E_Ramirez (7). LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR_Ramirez (37), off Hess. RBIs_Mancini (40), Ramirez 2 (91). SB_Gentry (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Rickard 4); Cleveland 3 (Alonso 3). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis, Villar. GIDP_Lindor, Alonso.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis, Beckham), (Beckham, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 2-7 6 5 2 2 4 3 97 5.95
Castro 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.75
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 15-6 7 3 0 0 1 6 116 3.33
Miller, H, 7 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 23 3.60
Cimber, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.67
C.Allen, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.98

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1. HBP_Hess (Ramirez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:39. A_28,264 (35,225).

