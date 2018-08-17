Indians 2, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rmirz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x—2
E_J.Ramirez (7). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 6. HR_J.Ramirez (37). SB_Gentry (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess L,2-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Carrasco W,15-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Miller H,7
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cimber H,9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen S,24-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Hess (Ramirez).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:39. A_28,264 (35,225).
