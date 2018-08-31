Indians 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bauers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Moore c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|G.Allen cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|12x—3
|4
|0
a-struck out for Sucre in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR_Encarnacion (29), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brantley (70), Encarnacion (92). SB_Lindor 2 (22), Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Cron); Cleveland 1 (Kipnis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 2.
GIDP_Pham, Cabrera.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Adames, Cron); Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 1-4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|79
|3.95
|Stanek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|2.77
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 17-7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|109
|2.80
|C.Allen, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.53
|Hand, S, 31-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.61
HBP_Glasnow (G.Allen). WP_Stanek 2.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:18. A_25,639 (35,225).
