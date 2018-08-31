Indians 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ad.More c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|12x—3
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 3. HR_Encarnacion (29). SB_Lindor 2 (22), M.Cabrera (1), G.Allen (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,1-4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Stanek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,17-7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Allen H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,31-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Glasnow (Allen). WP_Stanek 2.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:18. A_25,639 (35,225).
