Indians 3, White Sox 1

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palka dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Allen cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|LaMarre cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|000—3
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
E_A.Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR_Brantley (13), J.Ramirez (34), Moncada (15). SB_R.Perez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,12-6
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Hand H,7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Allen S,22-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Shields L,4-14
|7
|7
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Avilan
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Avilan (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:53. A_28,061 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.