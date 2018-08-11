Indians 3, White Sox 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Brantley lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .297 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .298 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .220 Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .161 G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Totals 36 3 9 3 0 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Delmonico lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Palka dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Moncada 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .220 LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Totals 30 1 3 1 2 12

Cleveland 000 012 000—3 9 0 Chicago 001 000 000—1 3 3

E_Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR_Brantley (13), off Shields; Ramirez (34), off Shields; Moncada (15), off Bauer. RBIs_Brantley (62), Ramirez (84), G.Allen (6), Moncada (46). SB_Perez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Cabrera, Guyer 3); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Chicago 0 for 2.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 12-6 6 1-3 2 1 1 0 8 102 2.22 Hand, H, 7 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 29 2.73 C.Allen, S, 22-25 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.28 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, L, 4-14 7 7 3 2 0 4 94 4.41 Avilan 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 3.63 Gomez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:53. A_28,061 (40,615).

