Indians 3, White Sox 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Guyer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|G.Allen cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|0
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Palka dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Moncada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|LaMarre cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|12
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|000—3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|3
E_Garcia (2), Narvaez (6), LaMarre (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Brantley (28), Kipnis (20). HR_Brantley (13), off Shields; Ramirez (34), off Shields; Moncada (15), off Bauer. RBIs_Brantley (62), Ramirez (84), G.Allen (6), Moncada (46). SB_Perez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Cabrera, Guyer 3); Chicago 1 (Anderson). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 8; Chicago 0 for 2.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 12-6
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|102
|2.22
|Hand, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|2.73
|C.Allen, S, 22-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.28
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, L, 4-14
|7
|7
|3
|2
|0
|4
|94
|4.41
|Avilan
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.63
|Gomez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Gomez 3-0. HBP_Avilan (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:53. A_28,061 (40,615).
