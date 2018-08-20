Listen Live Sports

Indians 5, Red Sox 4

August 20, 2018 10:24 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Brantley lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .302
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .371
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Cabrera rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .262
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221
Gomes c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .244
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 8
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .344
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .298
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .257
Martinez dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .332
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 3 0 0 .281
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Holt 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
a-Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
b-Pearce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Swihart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .221
Totals 39 4 13 4 3 8
Cleveland 000 012 200—5 7 0
Boston 210 000 001—4 13 0

a-flied out for Holt in the 8th. b-doubled for Leon in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), Martinez (34), Bradley Jr. (23), Pearce (12). HR_Cabrera (5), off Porcello; Brantley (14), off Porcello; G.Allen (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Brantley 2 (67), Cabrera (25), G.Allen 2 (10), Benintendi (71), Bogaerts 3 (77). CS_Holt (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Gomes 2); Boston 4 (Moreland, Bogaerts, Kinsler, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 2; Boston 4 for 10.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 16-6 6 1-3 9 3 3 1 6 108 2.74
Perez, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 1.33
Cimber, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.56
Hand, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.65
C.Allen, S, 25-28 1 2 1 1 1 0 28 4.08
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6 107 4.14
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.11
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-0. WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).

