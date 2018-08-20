Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, Red Sox 4

August 20, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0
Brntley lf 4 1 2 2 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0
Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 2 3
M.Cbrra rf 3 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 1 1 2 Pearce ph 1 0 1 0
Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 39 4 13 4
Cleveland 000 012 200—5
Boston 210 000 001—4

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 11. 2B_Betts (37), J.Martinez (34), Pearce (12), Bradley Jr. (23). HR_Brantley (14), M.Cabrera (5), G.Allen (2). CS_Holt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,16-6 6 1-3 9 3 3 1 6
Perez H,9 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Allen S,25-28 1 2 1 1 1 0
Boston
Porcello L,15-6 7 6 5 5 1 6
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

Advertisement

T_3:01. A_37,274 (37,731).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech