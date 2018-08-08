Indians 5, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|E.Rsrio lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cave cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Field ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Adranza ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001—2
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|003—5
E_May (1), Garver (2), Cave (3). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), Lindor (29). SB_Brantley (8), J.Ramirez (27). CS_J.Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|May
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Magill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hildenberger L,2-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Clevinger
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Hand H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen W,4-4 BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
WP_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).
