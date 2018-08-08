Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, Twins 2

August 8, 2018 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Rosario lf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Sano 3b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .217
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Forsythe 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .229
Morrison 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Garver c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Cave cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280
a-Field ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
b-Adrianza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .297
Brantley lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .296
Ramirez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .298
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .232
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
1-Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Gomes c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245
Guyer cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .212
Totals 33 5 8 5 3 4
Minnesota 000 100 001—2 8 3
Cleveland 100 010 003—5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Cave in the 8th. b-struck out for Field in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

Advertisement

E_Garver (2), Cave (3), May (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Sano (13), Forsythe (12), Lindor (37). HR_Sano (8), off Allen; Lindor (29), off Hildenberger. RBIs_Sano (31), Forsythe (16), Lindor 3 (71), Brantley (60), Encarnacion (81). SB_Brantley (8), Ramirez (27). CS_Ramirez (5). SF_Encarnacion.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Sano, Garver, Adrianza); Cleveland 4 (Encarnacion 2, Alonso, Gomes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Morrison, Brantley.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 4 2-3 4 2 1 2 0 101 4.50
May 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.45
Magill 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.73
Rogers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.88
Hildenberger, L, 2-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 18 4.50
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 7 5 1 1 1 5 95 3.38
Hand, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.87
Allen, W, 4-4, BS, 3-24 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 4.37

Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rogers 1-0. WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:21. A_25,476 (35,225).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech