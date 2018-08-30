Indians 5, Twins 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Rosario lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Grossman lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .207 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Garver c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .260 Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237 Adrianza ss 3 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Totals 32 3 5 3 3 14

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304 Ramirez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .290 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .235 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .247 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .229 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 29 5 6 5 4 6

Minnesota 000 020 001—3 5 0 Cleveland 000 104 00x—5 6 1

E_Ramirez (9). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Brantley 2 (33), Kipnis (24). HR_Adrianza (6), off Clevinger; Sano (13), off Hand; Kipnis (13), off Busenitz. RBIs_Sano (40), Adrianza 2 (26), Encarnacion (91), Alonso (76), Kipnis 3 (56). SB_Ramirez (29). S_R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Encarnacion 2, Kipnis). RISP_; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 5-9 5 1-3 3 3 3 3 4 94 4.41 Busenitz, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.79 Drake 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 5.90 Moya 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.91 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 10-7 6 2-3 4 2 0 1 9 114 3.17 O.Perez, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.11 C.Allen, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.61 Hand, S, 30-35 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Busenitz 2-2, O.Perez 1-0. WP_Drake.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:06. A_20,244 (35,225).

