Indians 5, Twins 3

August 30, 2018 4:29 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Rosario lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Grossman lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .207
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Garver c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .260
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Adrianza ss 3 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Totals 32 3 5 3 3 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304
Ramirez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .290
Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .235
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .247
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .229
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152
G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Totals 29 5 6 5 4 6
Minnesota 000 020 001—3 5 0
Cleveland 000 104 00x—5 6 1

E_Ramirez (9). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Brantley 2 (33), Kipnis (24). HR_Adrianza (6), off Clevinger; Sano (13), off Hand; Kipnis (13), off Busenitz. RBIs_Sano (40), Adrianza 2 (26), Encarnacion (91), Alonso (76), Kipnis 3 (56). SB_Ramirez (29). S_R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Encarnacion 2, Kipnis). RISP_; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 5-9 5 1-3 3 3 3 3 4 94 4.41
Busenitz, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.79
Drake 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 5.90
Moya 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.91
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 10-7 6 2-3 4 2 0 1 9 114 3.17
O.Perez, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.11
C.Allen, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.61
Hand, S, 30-35 1 1 1 1 1 3 22 2.66

Inherited runners-scored_Busenitz 2-2, O.Perez 1-0. WP_Drake.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:06. A_20,244 (35,225).

