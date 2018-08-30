Indians 5, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.207
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Guyer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|001—3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|104
|00x—5
|6
|1
E_Ramirez (9). LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Brantley 2 (33), Kipnis (24). HR_Adrianza (6), off Clevinger; Sano (13), off Hand; Kipnis (13), off Busenitz. RBIs_Sano (40), Adrianza 2 (26), Encarnacion (91), Alonso (76), Kipnis 3 (56). SB_Ramirez (29). S_R.Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Encarnacion 2, Kipnis). RISP_; Cleveland 3 for 10.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 5-9
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|94
|4.41
|Busenitz, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.79
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.90
|Moya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.91
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 10-7
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|114
|3.17
|O.Perez, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.11
|C.Allen, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.61
|Hand, S, 30-35
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Busenitz 2-2, O.Perez 1-0. WP_Drake.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:06. A_20,244 (35,225).
