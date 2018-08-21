Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 6, Red Sox 3

August 21, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Y.Diaz dh 5 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 1
M.Cbrra rf 4 2 3 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 2 3 2 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 0 2 1 Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 13 6 Totals 31 3 5 3
Cleveland 000 202 110—6
Boston 000 000 300—3

E_Kipnis (9). DP_Cleveland 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B_Brantley (31), M.Cabrera (8), G.Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), E.Nunez (19). HR_M.Cabrera (6), Gomes (12). SB_J.Ramirez (28). SF_Alonso (5), Moreland (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,7-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 5
Cimber H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand S,29-34 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Eovaldi L,5-5 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 2
Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Workman 1 0 1 1 1 1
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Thornburg (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_37,188 (37,731).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech