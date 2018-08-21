Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Red Sox 3

August 21, 2018 10:36 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .304
Ramirez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .296
Diaz dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .350
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Cabrera rf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .275
Guyer rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221
Gomes c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .250
Allen cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .257
Totals 37 6 13 6 3 5
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .331
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .281
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .254
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .237
Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Swihart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Totals 31 3 5 3 0 9
Cleveland 000 202 110—6 13 1
Boston 000 000 300—3 5 0

a-struck out for Leon in the 8th.

E_Kipnis (9). LOB_Cleveland 9, Boston 2. 2B_Brantley (31), Cabrera (8), Allen (5), Benintendi (34), Bogaerts (37), Nunez (19). HR_Cabrera (6), off Eovaldi; Gomes (12), off Thornburg. RBIs_Brantley (68), Alonso (71), Cabrera (26), Gomes 2 (40), Allen (11), Bogaerts (78), Moreland (64), Kinsler (36). SB_Ramirez (28). SF_Alonso, Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor 2, Alonso, Gomes); Boston 2 (Betts, Moreland). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Boston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Diaz 2, Kinsler. GIDP_Diaz, Martinez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 7-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 5 82 4.36
Cimber, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.51
Miller, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.27
Hand, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.61
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, L, 5-5 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 2 87 3.81
Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.15
Workman 1 0 1 1 1 1 17 2.63
Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 4.41
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 6.12

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1, Kelly 2-2. HBP_Thornburg (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:57. A_37,188 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

