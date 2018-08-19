Indians 8, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|G.Allen cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mancini lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wynns ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|9
|0
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|110
|600
|00x—8
E_Villar (8), Gentry (2). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 3. LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mullins (5), C.Davis (10), Brantley (30), Y.Diaz (2), R.Perez (6). HR_M.Cabrera (4). SB_G.Allen (11). S_R.Perez (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Ramirez L,1-5
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5
|2
|Gilmartin
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Meisinger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,9-7
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Y.Ramirez pitched to 5 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Ramirez (Allen), by Miller (Joseph). WP_Ramirez 2.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:56. A_30,555 (35,225).
