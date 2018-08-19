Indians 8, Orioles 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .387 Mancini lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Trumbo dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .261 a-Wynns ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 C.Davis 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .166 Rickard lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Gentry rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Peterson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Joseph c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Totals 32 0 9 0 1 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Allen cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .249 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .300 R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 J.Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .300 Diaz dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .419 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 2 3 .246 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .254 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Kipnis 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .160 Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .297 Totals 33 8 10 8 6 8

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 9 2 Cleveland 110 600 00x—8 10 0

a-grounded out for Trumbo in the 8th.

E_Villar (8), Gentry (2). LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mullins (5), C.Davis (10), Brantley (30), Diaz (2), Perez (6). HR_Cabrera (4), off Gilmartin. RBIs_Allen (8), Brantley (65), Diaz 2 (7), Cabrera 4 (24). SB_Allen (11). S_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Trumbo, Joseph); Cleveland 5 (Allen, J.Ramirez 2, Cabrera, Perez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 11.

GIDP_Mancini, Nunez, Wynns, Diaz.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Peterson, C.Davis); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Gonzalez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Kipnis, Gonzalez, Alonso).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Y.Ramirez, L, 1-5 3 7 7 7 5 2 84 6.49 Gilmartin 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 39 3.60 Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.70 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 6.39 Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.76 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 9-7 6 7 0 0 1 7 104 3.25 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.43 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.32 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.60

Y.Ramirez pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gilmartin 3-3, Meisinger 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Allen), Miller (Joseph). WP_Y.Ramirez 2.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:56. A_30,555 (35,225).

