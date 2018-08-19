Indians 8, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.387
|Mancini lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|a-Wynns ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Rickard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Gentry rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Joseph c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|32
|0
|9
|0
|1
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|R.Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Diaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.419
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.246
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.254
|Guyer rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|6
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|110
|600
|00x—8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Trumbo in the 8th.
E_Villar (8), Gentry (2). LOB_Baltimore 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mullins (5), C.Davis (10), Brantley (30), Diaz (2), Perez (6). HR_Cabrera (4), off Gilmartin. RBIs_Allen (8), Brantley (65), Diaz 2 (7), Cabrera 4 (24). SB_Allen (11). S_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Trumbo, Joseph); Cleveland 5 (Allen, J.Ramirez 2, Cabrera, Perez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 11.
GIDP_Mancini, Nunez, Wynns, Diaz.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Peterson, C.Davis); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Gonzalez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Kipnis, Gonzalez, Alonso).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Y.Ramirez, L, 1-5
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5
|2
|84
|6.49
|Gilmartin
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|39
|3.60
|Meisinger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.70
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|6.39
|Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.76
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 9-7
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|7
|104
|3.25
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.43
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.32
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.60
Y.Ramirez pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gilmartin 3-3, Meisinger 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Allen), Miller (Joseph). WP_Y.Ramirez 2.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:56. A_30,555 (35,225).
