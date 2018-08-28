Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Twins 1

August 28, 2018 10:40 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Astudillo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .244
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Sano 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .210
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Austin dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Cave cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .263
Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Adrianza ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 12
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 2 4 0 0 0 .291
1-Gonzalez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .284
Brantley lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .304
Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .292
Encarnacion dh 3 0 2 2 1 1 .234
a-Diaz ph-dh 1 0 0 1 0 0 .327
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Cabrera rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Guyer lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .226
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Allen cf 4 1 0 2 0 1 .249
Totals 37 8 14 8 3 8
Minnesota 000 000 001—1 7 2
Cleveland 002 104 01x—8 14 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Encarnacion in the 8th.

1-ran for Lindor in the 8th.

E_Sano (10), Astudillo (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mauer (20), Ramirez (33). HR_Cave (7), off Otero. RBIs_Cave (26), Ramirez 3 (94), Encarnacion 2 (89), Allen 2 (15), Diaz (8). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Kepler); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Alonso, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Gomes, Allen.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 7-11 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 4 103 3.79
Moya 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 12 5.11
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 6.05
Busenitz 1 2 1 0 0 0 16 4.05
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 16-7 7 2-3 4 0 0 2 11 104 3.38
Hand 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.55
Otero 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.66

Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-1. WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_19,194 (35,225).

