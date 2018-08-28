Indians 8, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Astudillo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Sano 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.210
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Adrianza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|1-Gonzalez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.234
|a-Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Cabrera rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Guyer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Allen cf
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|8
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|002
|104
|01x—8
|14
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Encarnacion in the 8th.
1-ran for Lindor in the 8th.
E_Sano (10), Astudillo (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Cleveland 9. 2B_Mauer (20), Ramirez (33). HR_Cave (7), off Otero. RBIs_Cave (26), Ramirez 3 (94), Encarnacion 2 (89), Allen 2 (15), Diaz (8). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Kepler); Cleveland 3 (Lindor, Alonso, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Gomes, Allen.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 7-11
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|103
|3.79
|Moya
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|5.11
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|6.05
|Busenitz
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.05
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 16-7
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|104
|3.38
|Hand
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.55
|Otero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.66
Inherited runners-scored_Moya 1-1. WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_3:04. A_19,194 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.