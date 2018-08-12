Listen Live Sports

Indians 9, White Sox 7

August 12, 2018 5:56 pm
 
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 5 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 2 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 2 2 1
R.Davis pr-lf 0 1 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 3 2 Palka dh 4 0 0 1
Y.Diaz dh 5 1 3 2 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 1 LaMarre pr 0 1 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 3 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0
Guyer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 1
Gomes c 4 0 1 1 K.Smith c 4 1 1 1
G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 3 3
E.Gnzal 3b 5 1 1 0
Totals 39 9 14 9 Totals 37 7 9 7
Cleveland 420 000 120—9
Chicago 100 000 024—7

E_Delmonico (4). LOB_Cleveland 10, Chicago 4. 3B_Engel (3). HR_M.Cabrera (2), Y.Sanchez (7), Engel (3). SB_G.Allen (8). CS_Lindor (6). SF_Gomes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W,14-6 7 3 1 1 0 9
Cimber 1 2 2 2 0 1
Otero 1-3 3 4 4 0 1
Allen S,23-26 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Covey L,4-9 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3
Santiago 3 2-3 4 1 0 2 5
Danish 1 3 2 2 1 1
Vieira 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Otero (Garcia). WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:31. A_23,853 (40,615).

