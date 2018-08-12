Listen Live Sports

Indians put slugger Encarnacion on DL with biceps problem

August 12, 2018 12:09 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are putting slugger Edwin Encarnacion on the disabled list because of swelling in his left biceps.

Manager Terry Francona made the announcement after the AL Central leaders beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Saturday night. Encarnacion left Friday night’s game and had an MRI in Cleveland on Saturday.

“There’s some swelling in the bicep and it’s not bad at all,” Francona said. “Between the wrist and the bicep, I think we just thought 10 days, letting him come back and being Edwin made the most sense.”

Francona said X-rays on Encarnacion’s right hand “came back actually really good, really clean.”

Third on the team with 25 homers and second with 81 RBIs, Encarnacion has struggled since being hit on the right hand by Yankees reliever Chad Green before the All-Star break. He has often been swinging with one hand, putting more stress on his upper arms.

Losing their cleanup hitter for any significant time would be a blow for the Indians, who lead the division by 11 games.

With Encarnacion going on the DL, Francona said infielder Yandy Diaz is being recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

