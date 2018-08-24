IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Lineup

Friday’s qualifying; race Saturday At Gateway Motorsports Park Madison, Ill.

(With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver and engine. Field set by entrant points after qualifications were rained out).

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

3. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

7. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

9. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda

10. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda

11. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda

13. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

14. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet

15. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet

16. (26) Zach Veach, Honda

17. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet

18. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet

19. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet

21. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda

