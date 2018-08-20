Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IndyCar driver Wickens to have surgery on spinal injury

August 20, 2018 6:20 pm
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens will have surgery for a spinal injury suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

IndyCar says in a statement the 29-year-old Canadian was scheduled for surgery Monday night in an Allentown hospital. He was airlifted there following the crash in the opening laps of Sunday’s race.

Wickens has injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine and a pulmonary contusion.

His car sailed into the fence at Pocono when he and Ryan Hunter-Reay made slight contact. Hunter-Reay’s car spun and Wickens’ car launched over it and into the fence. A large hole was torn into the fence. The race was delayed two hours to repair the damage.

