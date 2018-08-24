Listen Live Sports

Iowa State suspends 4 freshmen indefinitely

August 24, 2018 3:45 pm
 
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell suspended four freshmen indefinitely Friday for what he described as “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.”

Newcomers Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez won’t be involved in team activities or have access to Iowa State’s athletic facilities during their suspensions, which Campbell said were based a pattern of conduct rather than a single incident. All four will have access to the program’s academic facilities.

Campbell said that the Cyclones “have worked diligently to develop a culture of accountability in our program” and the freshmen failed to live up to those expectations. None is expected to play a key role on the team this season.

Iowa State opens the season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 1.

