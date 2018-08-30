Jaguars-Buccaneers Stats

|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|19
|3—25
|Tampa Bay
|0
|10
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 51, :52.
TB_Watson 2 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 9:25.
TB_FG Catanzaro 31, 3:44.
Jac_Cook 3 run (pass failed), 9:46.
Jac_Phillips 26 fumble return, 8:13.
Jac_Cook 1 run (Lambo kick), :10.
Jac_FG Lambo 40, 10:29.
A_44,254.
___
|Jac
|TB
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|345
|302
|Rushes-yards
|36-151
|27-109
|Passing
|194
|193
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-33
|5-120
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-28-0
|21-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|3-22
|Punts
|4-40.8
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|31:01
|28:59
___
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Wilds 17-88, Cook 16-51, T.Lee 3-12. Tampa Bay, S.Wilson 7-44, Ogunbowale 5-29, B.Wilson 1-21, Redding 3-6, A.Allen 1-5, R.Jones 10-4.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Kessler 4-6-0-32, T.Lee 11-22-0-164. Tampa Bay, Griffin 17-27-0-151, A.Allen 4-10-1-64.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Crockett 3-76, Lazard 3-41, Smelter 2-21, Wynn 2-12, D.Miller 1-17, Goolsby 1-14, Koyack 1-6, Orndoff 1-5, Cook 1-4. Tampa Bay, Reedy 5-56, B.Wilson 5-51, S.Wilson 2-24, Watson 2-11, Philips 1-28, Auclair 1-12, Dye 1-11, A.Johnson 1-8, Hudson 1-8, Ogunbowale 1-3, Cross 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
