...

Jaguars-Vikings Stats

August 18, 2018 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Jacksonville 0 7 0 7—14
Minnesota 3 0 7 0—10
First Quarter

Min_FG Forbath 44, 7:18.

Second Quarter

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 14:57.

Third Quarter

Min_Boone 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:23.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Wilds 1 run (Lambo kick), 1:55.

A_66,637.

___

Jac Min
First downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 283 238
Rushes-yards 29-100 24-128
Passing 183 110
Punt Returns 6-90 5-32
Kickoff Returns 2-33 2-53
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-1 18-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-48 4-30
Punts 7-42.7 7-45.1
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 13-140 7-60
Time of Possession 36:06 23:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-39, Wilds 8-32, Bortles 1-14, Fournette 8-12, Grant 1-4, Kessler 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Boone 13-91, Thomas 5-25, Murray 6-12.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 12-20-1-159, Kessler 11-16-0-72. Minnesota, Cousins 3-8-0-12, Siemian 5-10-0-46, Sloter 10-15-0-82.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Yeldon 5-73, Moncrief 2-23, M.Lee 2-19, Paul 2-18, Fournette 2-17, S.Wynn 2-10, Chark 2-10, Wilds 2-7, O’Shaughnessy 1-29, Grant 1-15, Westbrook 1-6, Greene 1-4. Minnesota, Wieneke 3-21, C.Jones 2-23, Thomas 2-12, Treadwell 2-8, Beebe 1-14, T.King 1-13, Badet 1-13, Conklin 1-10, Hoppes 1-9, Morgan 1-7, Robertson 1-5, Ham 1-4, Boone 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 56. Minnesota, Forbath 41.

