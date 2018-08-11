Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets LB Kevin Pierre-Louis suspended 1 game by NFL

August 11, 2018 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended by the NFL for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Pierre-Louis was arrested and charged in January with several misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop in suburban Kansas City. In March, he reached a plea deal in which the marijuana possession charge would be dropped if he completes a one-year probation.

Pierre-Louis, signed by the Jets during the offseason, can return to the active roster on Sept. 11. He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, but has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury and didn’t play against Atlanta on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Pierre-Louis has 84 career tackles in parts of four seasons with Seattle and Kansas City.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech