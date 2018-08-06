Listen Live Sports

Jets’ QB competition could last through 4 preseason games

August 6, 2018 7:12 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ three-man quarterback competition could last the entire summer.

Coach Todd Bowles says Monday that he has not pinpointed a specific date as to when he will decide between Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold to be the starter in the regular-season opener at Detroit on Sept. 10.

Bowles adds that it’s possible he won’t make a decision until after the fourth preseason game. The Jets coach could keep the team’s starter under wraps until the night of the game against the Lions.

Usually, teams have their starters determined by the third preseason game, when the first-teamers play the bulk of the snaps.

McCown is the incumbent and still is No. 1 on the depth chart. But both Bridgewater and Darnold saw extensive action in practice Monday.

